Samsung Galaxy S21: what we know so far

Rumors suggest that the new line of high-end phones from Samsung will be called Galaxy S21. With three variants expected in its next catalog, the South Korean company should call them S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra. The devices must have renovations in their design, technical specifications and cameras – and even support for the S Pen, in the case of the S21 Ultra.

The new family is expected at the beginning of next year, being announced as early as January with sales in early February. The phones will feature different configuration options and screen, which should be 6.2 “for the S21, slightly increasing to 6.7” on the S21 Plus and the largest size, 6.9 “, is for the older brother S21 Ultra .

Screen and Display

In addition to the different sizes, a rumor suggests that the S21 and S21 Plus models should have a different screen format, now flat. The change is not unusual when considering the company’s latest releases, which had flat screens and with lower resolutions on their “input” devices in the S and Note line.

All models in the line will have a refresh rate of 120 Hz on their screens, however, only the Ultra model will have an adaptive version with WQHD + (Quad-HD) resolution. In this sense, both S21 and S21 Plus will have FHD + resolution.

Technical specifications and cameras

The new Galaxy S21 line should feature the new Snapdragon 888, in select regions, or the Exynos 2100 for processing. The devices may have RAM options ranging from 6 GB to 16 GB, in the most powerful model. For its battery, rumors suggest that the S21 Ultra will have 5,000 mAh of autonomy, with smaller capacities in the input lines.

For your camera, rumors agree that there will be a set of sensors of 64MP + 12MP + 12MP for the models S21 and S21 Plus, while the Ultra line should have an extra, so 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP and TOF sensor.

Expected price

The new Galaxy S21 should have their prices starting at $ 999 and several color options. To the sadness of many, the devices should not come with a headset and charger in the box.



