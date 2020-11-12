Rumors indicate that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will have support for S Pen. The Ice Universe (@Universelce) profile on Twitter commented on flagship support for the bigger brother’s stylus, the Galaxy Note, stating that the most expensive variant of Samsung’s next launch will be compatible with the accessory.

Confirming what other rumors already indicated, the leaker reaffirmed the compatibility between the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Samsung S Pen, which is normally used in tablets or devices in the Samsung Galaxy Note line, as a productivity accessory.

There are still no details on the additional functions of the S Pen on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. However, this addition brings the two lines even closer together, since not even the most well-known accessory of the Galaxy Note would be an exclusive.

For Samsung, providing compatibility between the flagship and the accessory can boost the sale of both devices. Normally, the Galaxy S line is updated at the beginning of the year and, in 2021, the launch is scheduled for January 14th; then, the company would have more time to sell the S Pen, and the consumer would have more possibilities to buy.

So far, rumors point to a flagship equipped with LTPO AMOLED display, with 1440p resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The cameras of the most powerful variant also had leaked information, and the main sensor would be 108 MP HM3, 12% more sensitive to light when compared to the previous generation.

In addition, information related to removing the charger from the box also circulates on specialized websites. Samsung would be discussing internally about taking the accessory out of the box altogether or offering different shopping options for consumers, but there are no official statements yet.



