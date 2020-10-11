Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with five cameras

According to a post by a Twitter user, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature a five-camera setup on the back. The phone will also have 65 W ultra-fast charging support.

In the first quarter of next year, Samsung will introduce the Galaxy S21 series, which will be its new flagship series. Although no exact information is currently available, the new series will likely host three different smartphone models, namely the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 + and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Although Samsung will not include new technologies on the Galaxy S and Note series as the new Galaxy Z series is out, of course, smartphones will have some new features. Here today we have new tips on what Samsung has to offer us in its new smartphone lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S21 will come with five cameras:

According to information shared by a user named Anthony on Twitter, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series will have Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 875 processor and Exynos 2100 processor, depending on the region. However, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will be slightly different from other models.

According to the share, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with a 5-camera module with ISOCELL Bright HM2 108 MP main camera. The cameras to be found in the device will allow 30 FPS video at 8K resolution, according to the information given now. In addition, the device will also have an optical image stabilizer system.

In addition, Samsung will install a 1440p resolution display on its new flagship. Although it is not certain which screen refresh rate this screen will have, Samsung will probably reveal a value of 120 Hz or 144 Hz. With the battery life of the phone it will be pretty good despite this speed.

According to the sharing, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will have 65 W ultra fast charging support and will host a 5,000 mAh battery. Although the device has not yet shared information on this subject, of course, it will offer wireless charging and reverse charging features to its users. In addition, according to one claim, the phone will also offer the Stylus pen in the box.



