Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, same battery as S20 Ultra

We are in the fourth quarter of 2020, a time when the different mobile manufacturers give the last push. There are still two and a half months left, enough time to publicize something new and leave a clue of what we will see next year. Of course, the events will be closed to the public, but that does not mean that some details such as the one we present to you now arrive before they are held. And it is that next year we could see a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with an extra large battery.

5,000 mAh in the Galaxy S21

Samsung phones are always the most anticipated of the year in the world of telephony. The Galaxy S range is always the most anticipated of all, although it is true that in recent years the Galaxy Z Fold have attracted all eyes. But today we have to talk about one of the latest rumors that concerns the Galaxy S family, specifically the Galaxy S21 Ultra model and its large battery.

As we read in Sammobile, the next premium terminal of the Korean firm will mount a 5,000 mAh battery. The space is huge and will surely give the terminal great autonomy. This will be depending on the use of the user who has it in hand and the configuration of the screen. The latter is more important than ever with the arrival of panels with higher refresh rates. The type of display also depends, although in terms of efficiency Samsung provides quality in its OLED and AMOLED series.



