Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Introduced: Price and Features

Samsung announced the new flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is expected to be the most powerful smartphone in the Android ecosystem. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra’s price, design, features and all other details are in our news.

South Korean technology giant Samsung detonated the first bomb of the year and introduced its new flagship smartphones Galaxy S21 family to consumers. The Galaxy S21 family, which comes in three different models, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 + and Galaxy S21 Ultra, promises consumers the highest level of features they can expect from a 2021 model flagship.

Samsung has bid farewell to the double-sided curved edge screen design that has been going on since the Galaxy S6 Edge with the Galaxy S21 family, except the Galaxy S21 Ultra. In addition, the Galaxy S21 models have one of the most unusual rear camera designs we have seen so far. Samsung’s worst surprise in the Galaxy S21 family was the box content.

Introducing the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung’s new royal gem

The successor to the Galaxy S20 Ultra, announced last year, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, as you can imagine, is the top model of the Galaxy S21 family. Galaxy S21 Ultra, one of the most powerful Android smartphones on the market, is a device that can be appreciated by almost everyone who wants a high-end smartphone with its updated design and powerful hardware features.

Design: Original rear camera and a flatter screen

Infinity-O display design, the signature of the series

Less curvature

Higher screen-to-body ratio

Rear camera module covering the upper left corner and joining the frame

Gorilla Glass Victus on both front and back

165mm length, 75.6mm width, 8.9mm thickness, 228 gram weight

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra continues to maintain the Infinity-O design concept that we have been used to seeing since the Galaxy S10 family. Especially when you look at the Galaxy S21 Ultra from the front, you can see a smartphone that is very similar to the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The most important detail here is that Samsung has made the curves on both sides of the screen almost negligible. In addition, although it has almost the same design as the Galaxy S20 Ultra, we encounter a higher screen / body ratio in the Galaxy S21 Ultra as the screen frames are thinner.

The biggest innovation of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in terms of design is that it has a unique camera module that we have never seen in any smartphone before. The rectangular camera module placed in the upper left corner of the device in the Galaxy S20 Ultra is brought close to the corner of the device and joined with the metal frame of the screen. The camera module, which has an extremely large size, contains four cameras, sensors and LED flash.

Galaxy S21 Ultra is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus, a new generation protective glass developed by Corning, both on the front and back. In addition, Samsung has certified the device’s water and dust resistance with IP68 certification. Finally, let’s also express that the Galaxy S21 Ultra has a height of 165 mm, a width of 75.6 mm, a thickness of 8.9 mm excluding the camera protrusion and a very high weight of 228 grams.

Display: Dynamic AMOLED X2 enhanced with 120 Hz refresh rate

6.8 inch, 1440 x 3200 pixel resolution, Dynamic AMOLED 2X display panel

120 Hz refresh rate

HDR10 + support

516 ppi pixel density

1,600 nits peak brightness

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is not only the strongest, but also the largest smartphone of the Galaxy S21 family, offering users a full 6.8-inch screen. This screen, which has a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels, promises one of the best display experiences a smartphone can offer, thanks to the Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel that offers a 120 Hz screen refresh rate.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra’s screen, which has a very high pixel density of 516 ppi, enables the images on the screen to be seen comfortably even under intense sunlight with a maximum brightness of 1,600 nits. Samsung continues to offer HDR10 + support on its new generation flagship.

Performance: Continuing with the new Exynoss 2100

Main camera: 108 MP, f / 1.8, 26mm,

Telephoto: 10 MP, f / 4.9, 240mm, 10x optical zoom

Telephoto 2: 10 MP, f / 2.4, 70mm, 3x optical zoom

Ultra wide angle: 12 MP, f / 2.2, 13mm

Video: 8K 30 FPS, 4K 60 FPS, FullHD 120 FPS, Stereo sound recording, HDR10 + support

Front camera: 40 MP, f / 2.2, 26mm, 4K 60 FPS video recording

Determined to play the pinnacle in camera performance, Samsung does not seem to have lured its hand in the camera hardware of the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Galaxy S21 Ultra, which has a quad camera setup, comes with a sensor with a resolution of 108 megapixels. With its 26mm lens with f / 1.8 aperture, it offers laser auto focus (AF) and optical image stabilization (OIS) support.

The telephoto camera with a resolution of 10 megapixels has a 1 / 1.33 ”0.8µm sensor, while it comes with a 240mm lens with f / 4.9 aperture and 10x optical zoom. It can offer 3x optical zoom with a 3.24 “1.22µm sensor and an f / 2.4 aperture 70 mm lens. The ultra-wide angle camera with a 13mm lens with f / 2.2 aperture has a 1 / 2.55 “1.4µm sensor that offers 12 megapixel resolution.

Samsung has improved the video recording support and quality in the Galaxy S21 Ultra. In this context, Galaxy S21 Ultra supports 30 FPS video recording at 8K resolution, 60 FPS in 4K resolution and 120 FPS in Full HD resolution. You will also be able to record stereo sound in videos that you can shoot in HDR10 + quality.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is as ambitious in the selfie camera as it is in the main camera. The front camera, which has a very high resolution of 40 megapixels, comes with a 1 / 2.8 “0.7µm sensor, a 26mm lens with f / 2.2 aperture. Note that the front camera also supports 4K 60 FPS video recording.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features:

Screen:

6.8 inch display panel

1440 x 3200 resolution

516 ppi pixel density

Processor: Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100

RAM: 12 GB or 16 GB

Storage Space: 128 GB, 256 GB or 512 GB

Front Camera: 40 MP

Rear Camera:

Wide: 108 MP f / 1.8

Ultra wide: 12 MP f / 2.2

Periscope Telephoto: 10 MP f / 4.9

Telephoto: 10 MP f / 2.4

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, USB Type-C 3.2

Operating System: Android 11, One UI 3.1

Battery:

5,000 mAh

25W wired fast charging

15W wireless charging

4.5W reverse charging

Galaxy S21 Ultra box contents:

The rumors that have been spoken for weeks have turned out to be true. Samsung has announced that the Galaxy S21 family will not contain a charger and a headset. Samsung has become the third largest smartphone manufacturer to remove the charger from the box, after Apple and Xiaomi.