Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has camera details revealed

Expected for the beginning of next year, the new Samsung Galaxy S21 family had more details revealed. Recently, a famous informant on brand issues pointed to possible technical specifications for the camera of the most powerful device in the line, the Galaxy S21 Ultra. It will feature a set of five sensors to capture high-resolution images.

According to Ice Universe, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will have a 108 MP ISOCELL HM3 main sensor, with 0.8 µm pixels and support for 9 pixels in 1 condensation – resulting in a 12% better light capture than its predecessors. The novelty will also enable digital zoom of up to 3x without loss of quality.

Speaking of zoom, the S21 Ultra will also have a sensor dedicated to telescopic photos, with 3x optical approach, 10 MP resolution and 1.22µm pixels. The technology will allow the union of sensors to achieve even greater approximations. Upon reaching the 10x optical zoom, the 10 MP 3J1 periscopic sensor will take on the heavy lifting to ensure the images are clearer and more detailed.

To complete the set, Samsung’s top of the line will use a 12 MP ultra-wide angle sensor to record large-scale photos. All cameras will have the aid of the laser sensor to obtain fast autofocus, similar to that found on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.



