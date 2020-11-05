Recently, the introduction date of the Exynos 1080 processor, which appeals to middle-class devices, has been announced. The Galaxy S21 Ultra case image of the company, which has a considerable market share in the upper segment smartphone market, was leaked.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra case image leaked

The certification images leaked today confirmed that the Exynos 1080 processor will come with Bluetooth 5.2. Samsung, which wants to sell more processors by making deals with Chinese manufacturers, is hopeful about its new processor.

Leaks about new models, which are expected to be introduced on January 14, continue to come. The new Galaxy S family, which is curious by many users, can leave its competitors behind with its camera features.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to come with a five-camera array, including a 108 Megapixel main camera and a 3D ToF sensor. It is also rumored that the S21 Ultra will include a 40 Megapixel selfie camera. The Galaxy S21 Plus model will welcome us with a triple camera array.

The model code of S21 Ultra devices seen in the NFC certificate list is set to SM-G998U. The S21 Ultra, which is expected to come with a 5,000 mAh battery and 65W fast charging support, will allegedly have a 144 Hz screen refresh rate.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra protective case has been manufactured. pic.twitter.com/FCPLGLFLiu — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 5, 2020



