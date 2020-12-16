Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy A52 4G

The Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy A52 4G, which Samsung will launch in the new year, appeared in the Geekbench database. Of course, some features of the devices have also seen daylight.

Samsung, one of the smartphone manufacturers expected to make a new fast entry, is expected to introduce its new flagship Galaxy S21 series in early 2021. The Galaxy S21 Ultra model of the Galaxy S21 series, which is expected to be introduced at the Unpacked event in January, appeared in Geekbench with some features.

However, among the devices Samsung will release in the new year, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is not the only device that appears in Geekbench. Galaxy A52 4G variant was also seen on Geekbench. So, what are the features of these devices?

The emerging features of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and A52 4G

Let’s start with the Galaxy A52 Ultra first: The device with model number SM-A525F will get its power from the Snapdragon 720G processor. Qualcomm’s eight-core processor will have a clock speed of 1.8 GHz. The phone will also have 8 GB of RAM.

In the Geekbench test, the Galaxy A52 4G, which scored 549 points in a single core and 1,704 points in a multi-core, will be presented to users with Android 11-based One UI. Although it is not included among the information revealed in Geekbench, it is also stated that the phone will have 128 GB of internal storage.

Galaxy A52 After 4G, it’s time for the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The device bearing the model number SM-G998B will be powered by the eight-core Exynos 2100 processor. The device, which has a capacity of 12 GB of RAM, will come with Android 11.

Samsung offers Galaxy S devices with Snapdragon processors in some markets and Exynos processors in some markets. One of these markets is from India, which is a very important market for Samsung. Therefore, it is estimated that this model will be available in India not too far.



