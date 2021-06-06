Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Features

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features. We have gathered all the information regarding the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features and price.

Samsung’s popular smartphone model Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G was first introduced to technology enthusiasts in 2021. The device, which draws attention with its flagship technical features, is the center of attention with its stylish design and hardware.

Screen

6.8 inch AMOLED, 120Hz, 516 PPI, HDR 10, DCI-P3

Resolution: 1440 x 3200 pixels

Glass protection: Front and back glass Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, Metal case

Dimensions and weight: 8.9 mm / 229 Grams

Equipment

Processor: Samsung Exynos 2100 2.9 GHz (1x 2.9 GHz ARM Cortex-X1 + 3x 2.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A78 + 4x 2.2 GHz ARM Cortex-A55)

Graphics Processing Unit: Mali-G78 MP14

Storage – RAM: 128/256/512GB UFS 3.1 internal memory, no microSD card support, 12/16GB RAM LPDDR5

Camera

Other

Battery: 5000 mAh, 25 Watt USB-C fast charging, 15W wireless charging

Operating System: Android 11 based Samsung One UI 3.1

When we look at the screen part, the phone uses a 6.8 inch Dynamic AMOLED panel made by Samsung, with a 1440×3200 QHD + resolution. This 20:9 format screen is especially protected by Gorilla Glass Victus glass technology. The device with 516 PPI has a 120Hz refresh rate. Worried about the effect of this refresh rate on battery consumption, Samsung adjusted the screen to adapt to usage conditions. Thus, while the phone is at 120Hz while playing games or watching videos, this value decreases in a still image.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which has two different versions globally, In the past, this event has often attracted the reaction of users. However, the high performance and more efficiency of this year’s Exynos causes the dose of criticism to decrease one click. Running at 2.9 GHz, this processor is produced with 5nm technology and uses the Mali-G78 MP14 graphics unit.

The phone, which has two different RAM options, 12/16GB, stands out especially with its LPDDR5 technology. In fact, LPDDR4X used in many devices is quite sufficient. However, DDR5 consumes less power while doubling the bandwidth. At the same time, using the latest technologies on the storage side, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra can write and read in the UFS 3.1 standard.

Standing out with its camera as well as its performance, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has a 5-camera array, four of which are on the back. These are 108 Megapixel f/1.8 main camera, 10 Megapixel periscope, 10 Megapixel telephoto and 12 Megapixel ultra wide angle. The phone especially draws attention with 8K video and 100x digital zoom. On the front, the 40 Megapixel f / 2.2 selfie camera welcomes us. This camera, which has Auto-HDR support, can shoot 4K 60 frames per second video.

Additional features of the device include support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax), dual band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot. While the phone leaves the AnTuTu tests with 639600 (v8) results; It got 3585( v5) points from GeekBench. At the same time, the phone, which has IPX68 certification, can withstand more than 30 minutes in 1.5-deep water.