Samsung Galaxy S21 to be released in early January

Rumors surfaced this week that Samsung would anticipate the launch of its Galaxy S21, presenting it later this year. For now, according to sources on the SamMobile website, the South Korean giant should indeed bring its next flagship to market sooner than expected, but not as much as speculated. The publication claims that the Galaxy S21 will be introduced in early January 2021, with sales starting shortly thereafter, between late January and early February.

Although not as drastic as an announcement in 2020, the anticipation is curious, considering that the company tends to reveal its main flagship of the year in February, to take it to stores in March. It is not yet clear why Samsung intends to anticipate the device, but some theories have already been raised.

The manufacturer could be taking advantage of Huawei’s loss of power between the high-end devices, or increasing the time interval between the arrival of the main line of the Galaxy S family and its basic variant FE. Another possible reason is the company’s great plunge in the folding segment, which should receive more prominence from now on, and for that would require a readjustment in the South Korean calendar. Anyway, more information is expected to emerge in the coming weeks.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 has already been the target of numerous leaks in recent weeks, which reinforces the proximity of its launch. The device must maintain the 120Hz screen, instead of jumping to 144Hz, be equipped with the new Snapdragon 875 and Exynos 2100, offer fast 25W charging, use an improved 108MP sensor with 8K recording at 30 FPS and more.

Early release ?! Galaxy S21 could be made official in 2020

Apparently Samsung is hastening the launch of its next top of the line, the Galaxy S21, and recent news suggests that the notebook may even gain a launch in 2020.

The news comes from the homeland of Samsung, and comes from people linked to the component supply chain. According to rumors, mass manufacturing of the main components of the Galaxy S21 will begin as early as November, about six weeks before it usually happens.

All of this points to an early launch, which may indicate that Samsung’s upcoming top-of-the-line (which can keep the 120 Hz screen) should debut sooner than expected.

The drop in smartphone sales this year may have been one of the reasons behind this supposed acceleration of launch, and lower than expected commercial results with the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 line would also be another aggravating factor – apparently, neither the newly launched Galaxy S20 FE managed to give the South Korean enough momentum.

So a surprise launch at the end of the year would be Samsung’s strategy to win the spotlight, especially after Sammy’s main rival Apple has already put all its cards on the table with the recently announced iPhone series. 12.

The problem is related to the Snapdragon 875, which has not yet been made official and possibly will only be commercialized from next year – but that doesn’t stop the South Korean from launching versions with its own chipset, is it?

One thing is certain: if the successor of the Galaxy S20 really arrives in the coming weeks, the number of leaks involving the upcoming top of the line will be even greater. So let’s keep our eyes open for what’s new.



