Samsung Galaxy S21 started getting official certificates

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected to be introduced in January next year. No confirmation has yet been received from the South Korean company on this issue. It is also unlikely that Samsung will make a statement on this issue before the end of the year. However, the approval of the standard Galaxy S21 by the Indian Standards Bureau (BIS) indicates that the S21 series will be introduced earlier than its predecessors.

According to the leaks, there will be three phones in the series. These phones seem to bear the names S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra. It is also known that Samsung will use both Snapdragon and Exynos processors as in the past years.

Samsung is said to offer a 6.2-inch Full HD + resolution display with 120 Hz refresh rate in the standard S21. It is also among the information that there will be a triple camera system on the back of the phone and the 64 megapixel sensor will take over the main camera function.

The news about the members of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series seems to be on the agenda in the coming days.



