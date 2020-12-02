Samsung Galaxy S21 +: Smartphone leaked images

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 + is expected to arrive in February, according to the latest rumors. The occasion of a leak of its design by Ice Universe, famous leaker recognized in the community.

Samsung had a good year 2020. The Korean manufacturer has regaled aficionados of new technologies with powerful smartphones. Consumers were able to get their hands on the Galaxy Note 20, the Galaxy Fold 2 or the Galaxy S20. And for next year, Samsung is still preparing heavy, especially on the entry level with a smartphone less than 200 euros. But today, it is a premium model that interests us since the Galaxy S21 + is talking again. On Twitter, the famous Ice Universe leaker unveiled high-end 3D renderings. What to have a small idea of ​​its design.

The design of this Galaxy S21+ is very beautiful, especially the back, but the front is inaccurate. For the front design, please refer to the fourth picture. pic.twitter.com/0C0Ocm036C — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 1, 2020

In addition to these 3D renderings, a video has also been published allowing us to discover, in motion, this Galaxy S21 +, which should be much less expensive than its predecessor. As explained by GSMArena, which relays this information in particular, the size of the smartphone would be similar to that of the Galaxy S20 +, and therefore a 6.7-inch panel. If we are based on the pictures and the video, the screen seems to cover a good part of the front of the Galaxy S21 +. Obviously, these 3D renderings should be taken with a grain of salt. Samsung should soon unveil this future range. Internet users will discover, at this time, its final design.



