Samsung Galaxy S21 series leaked: here are the images

Press images have emerged for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, which is said to be ending the Note series and we saw many leaks. In these images that clearly show the design of the phone, the phone looks really stylish and very elegant. It will be presented in different color options as seen in the images on the phone. Let’s take a look at the technical details of the phone series that will feature pastel colors:

Images of Samsung Galaxy S21 series

Press images of the phone leaked by Roland Quandt are available through WinFuture. While the simplicity draws attention in the design of the phone, a screen hole welcomes us in the front. On the back, you can see the triple camera setup positioned on the left. Interestingly, the LED flash positioned next to the camera panel indicates a different design.

These shares that we see both Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus models excite. For the first time in its Samsung S series flagship, it prefers a non-curved display. While a 6.2 inch screen welcomes us in the S21 model, this screen is 6.7 inches in the S21 Plus model. The phones that are separated on the screen side, other than that, are similar in standard features such as RAM and internal storage.

Both models have a physical volume and power button on the right. The phone, which has aluminum frames, has a stereo speaker setup. The details of the triple camera setup located on the back of the phones are as follows: While the 64 Megapixel telephoto camera will be accompanied by a 12 Megapixel main camera, a 12 Megapixel ultra wide-angle camera will also be included in this phone series.

Let’s say Samsung has a much more impressive camera setup planned for the S21 Ultra. Samsung, which will focus on the zoom side in the Ultra model, seems to make a difference with its 10 Megapixel 3x zoom telephoto camera and 10 Megapixel 10x zoom capability.

The launch date of Samsung’s new phone series is expected to be January 14, 2021.



