Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 + officially released

Samsung has just announced its new family of line tops, the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 + and Galaxy S21 Ultra, in an event parallel to CES 2021. Bringing the Consumer Electronics Show together was also a strategy to show that the South Korean is even investing in publicizing its complete product ecosystem, which includes TVs, wearables and many others that are not just cell phones.

The Galaxy S21 features a new design in the camera module, which now rises to the side, as if it were hugging the device. All of them are also prepared for 5G networks, have IP68 protection against water and dust, but will not come with a charger or headset from the box. Samsung claims to have used the same USB-C charging standard since 2017, so consumers theoretically already have compatible chargers at home.

Galaxy S21 and S21 +

Starting with the Galaxy S21 and S21 +, both have a “Dynamic Amoled 2x” display, with a refresh rate ranging from 48 Hz to 120 Hz. This variation is done automatically via artificial intelligence according to the type of content being played, helping in battery optimization.

The main visual difference between the two models is in the size of the screen, being that of the Galaxy S21 of 6.2 inches and that of the S21 + of 6.7 inches. The “little brother” will be available in four colors: pink, violet, gray and white. The Plus version in violet, black and silver.

Galaxy S21

An internal detail that differentiates the two devices is the presence of the ultra-wideband (UWB) sensor, present only in the S21 + (and also in the Ultra). The Galaxy S21 battery, on the other hand, follows the same battery as its predecessor, with 4,000 mAh, but the Plus version got an upgrade, going from 4,500 mAh last year to 4,800 mAh on the S21 +. Both have 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage.

In terms of the camera, the Galaxy S21 and S21 + are very similar. Both have an ultra-wide 12 MP module with f / 2.2 aperture, a 12 MP wide with optical image stabilization (OIS) and f / 1.8 aperture, and a 64 MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom and f / 2.0 aperture. The space zoom can reach up to 30x. The front camera has 10 MP and f / 2.2 aperture.