Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 + and S21 Ultra

Well, the day and time finally came for Samsung to present the new Galaxy S21 family to the world. And it is that just a few minutes ago, the South Korean manufacturer has unveiled its three new flagships. Finally, as had been rumored, there are three versions that make up the new series, Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21 + 5G and Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G.

Three models that the manufacturer introduces in its extensive catalog of smartphones, which share certain characteristics, but which in turn, each have certain specifications that make it sense to have three different versions and that mark the differences between them.

Design and display

At first glance, it must be said that each version has a different size and the main responsible is the size of the screen.

Samsung Galaxy S21: It has a body of 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 millimeters and 171 grams that houses a 6.2-inch screen with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels.

Samsung Galaxy S21 +: Its measurements increase to 161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm and 202 grams to house a 6.7-inch screen with the same resolution as its little brother.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: It is the model with the largest dimensions, 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm and 228 grams, since it has a 6.8-inch screen.

In both the Galaxy S21 and the plus version, it is a Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O screen with a refresh rate of between 60 and 120 Hz, capable of offering up to 1,300 nits of brightness and protected with Gorilla Glass Victus. However, at the top of the range of the family, the resolution increases to 3,200 x 1,440 pixels, offers a dynamic refresh rate between 10 and 120 Hz, an incredible brightness of up to 1,600 nits and the surname Edge is added due to to its slight curvature.

At the aesthetic level, another important change is found in the back, since as we are going to indicate below, the photographic section changes between the Galaxy S21 or S21 + versions and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.