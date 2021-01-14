Samsung Galaxy S21: report points to cut price of line tops

With a little more than 24 hours to make the Galaxy S21 line official, Samsung continues to be “choked” by leaks regarding the devices, causing few contents to remain unpublished for the moment when they were shown to the public at the Unpacked online event .

This time a report pointed to the strong likelihood of the South Korean making a big cut in the price of flagships, something that would be highly positive for customers of the brand who want to upgrade to the latest version of the S family and take advantage of all the features implemented by the brand.

The new information that leads to believe that Samsung will adopt the same practice of Apple to maintain a balance in prices comes from a report leaked in South Korea, the country of origin of the manufacturer, where some industry sources ended up letting the price slip to be applied to the models.

The S21 model will start at US $ 900 (~ R $ 4,794), the S21 Plus for US $ 1,099 (~ R $ 5,854) and the S21 Ultra for US $ 1,299 (~ R $ 6,919) and US $ 1,399 ( ~ R $ 7,452), as it will have two storage versions, the “smallest” 256 GB and the largest 512 GB, based on the information present in the leaked report.

Obviously, this leak cannot be used as a basis for the final price of the devices here in Brazil, since there are several local costs, as well as other Samsung commercialization regions, which must be taken into account so that the public knows how much cell phones will cost your pocket.