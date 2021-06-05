Samsung Galaxy S21 Render Images Revealed Showing FE’s Color Options

Galaxy S21: Samsung is preparing to add a new member to its family in 2021. Information about the Galaxy S21 FE, which will appear as the budget-friendly model of the series, continues to emerge. The latest images revealed the phone’s different color options.

Samsung has been busy with the new member of the Galaxy S21 family for a while. Although no official information has been shared about it yet, this new model is expected to be a budget-friendly model, just like the Galaxy S20 series. The phone, which was displayed with the name Galaxy S12 FE on the Samsung Mexico official website in the past weeks, was then displayed on Geekbench.

Some render images of the Galaxy S21 FE, which will have a similar appearance with the Galaxy S21 in design, have now appeared, revealing the color options. The images also offer the chance to take a detailed look at the front and back design of the phone.

4 different color options:

In the resulting images, four different color options of the Galaxy S21 FE stand out. The visuals showing that the phone will come in lilac and green colors as well as white and black colors also confirm the designs in the images we have come across so far.

When we take a look at the technical features of the Galaxy S21 FE, according to the information revealed so far, a phone powered by Snapdragon 888 processor and coming with 6 GB of RAM is waiting for us. At the same time, it is thought that the Galaxy S21 FE will come with a perforated 6.41-inch screen and will include a 32 MP front camera in this hole. The battery of the Galaxy S21 FE, which will come with 128 and 256 GB storage options, will be 4,500 mAh according to the leaked information.