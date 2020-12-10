Samsung Galaxy S21 Promotional Video Leaked

The promotional video of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, which will be introduced at the Unpacked 2021 event, has been leaked.There has been an important development today regarding the Samsung Galaxy S21 models, which are expected to be introduced in January. With this development, the promotional video of the Samsung Galaxy S21 was leaked.

If we look at the videos shared by Max Weinbach, who is known for his accurate leaks, we see that Samsung will come out with the S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra models next month.

In the videos shared by Max Weinbach, Samsung’s new generation flagship phones appear clearly. When we examine the videos, we observe that the Standard S21, which will be launched as the entry model of the series, will host a flat screen.

On the camera side, the model, which has a triple rear camera system, is expected to come with 12 MP main, 12 MP wide angle and 64 MP telephoto sensors.

The S21 Plus model is similar to the entry model of the series. The model, which also has a flat screen, also comes with a triple rear camera setup. The only difference between the Plus model and the standard model of the series is shown in screen size and battery capacity.

In the S21 Ultra, which will be launched as the top model of the series, we meet a different design concept compared to both models. Switching from a flat screen to a curved screen in this model of the series, Samsung includes a quad camera setup on the back of the device.

According to shared reports, these cameras are listed as 108 MP main, 10 MP periscope (10x zoom), 12 MP ultra wide angle and 10 MP capable of 3x zoom.

Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S21 Ultra Promotional Video



