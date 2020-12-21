Samsung Galaxy S21 price leaks ahead of time

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S21 smartphone line in January 2021, but possible mobile phone prices have already appeared on the internet. Leak specialist Ishan Agarwal revealed the possible values ​​of the standard edition of the device, as well as the S21 + and S21 Ultra variants.

According to the details obtained by Agarwal, Samsung can launch at least two Galaxy S21 phones at a lower price than its predecessors in the S20 series. On the other hand, the S21 Ultra should receive an increase in value compared to the previous model of the South Korean manufacturer.

Ishan Agarwal obtained the possible value of four cell phones in the Galaxy S21 family. Prices were originally released in euros, but you can also check the direct conversion to our currency.

Samsung Galaxy S21 128 GB: 849 euros (R $ 5,366 in direct conversion)

Samsung Galaxy S21 + 128 GB: 1,049 euros (R $ 6,624 in direct conversion)

Samsung Galaxy S21 + 256 GB: 1,099 euros (R $ 6,942 in direct conversion)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 128 GB: 1,399 euros (R $ 8,848 in direct conversion)

In addition to bringing support for 5G, the Galaxy S21 line should arrive with the Snapdragon 888 processor and, depending on the region, a new 5 nanometer chip from Samsung. The line should also incorporate support for S Pen, which reinforces rumors about the end of the Galaxy Note line.

Samsung has not officially commented on the matter and the figures are yet to be considered rumors. However, the trend is that more details about the S21 line will arrive soon.

The South Korean manufacturer will hold an online event at CES 2021 on January 11. The company should finally unveil the Galaxy S21 series at the time and launch the 5G smartphones on the market on the 14th of next month.



