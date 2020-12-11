Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus video leaked!

The date of January 14, which was leaked for the Galaxy S21 series, was recently confirmed by some Samsung officials who did not want to name it. There is a new leak every day for the new S series, which will be introduced almost a month later. An estimated user within the company showed the Galaxy s21 Plus live with a 4-minute video. However, it is not yet clear whether the video is real or not.

Galaxy S21 Plus video real?

Although this Galaxy S21 Plus video is really controversial, the model number of the device in the images draws attention to the code SM – G996U. This model number, which we encounter in the Geekbench 5 test made in the video, belongs to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus.

The user who shot Viadeo and uploaded it to a channel called Random Stuff 2 mentions the phone as the Galaxy S21 in his post. Although this is a suspicious situation, it is possible that a Samsung employee who worked in the production process could not distinguish the models that are similar in design.

It appears that the recording was taken on December 3 and filmed at Dannia Beach, Florida. It is seen that the phone, which is understood to be a kind of test device, has also been closed to prevent recognition. Samsung may have identified testers this way to prevent leaks.

Tested by Random Stuff 2 with Geekbench 5.2.5, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus scores slightly above the previous test results. Accordingly, the model with 1115 points on the single core side reaches 3326 points in the multi-core performance.

We cannot share the video in the news due to copyrights. However, you can watch from here and make your own decision. So what do you think, can the Galaxy S21 video be real in your opinion? Will the Galaxy S21 series meet the expectations? We are waiting your comments.



