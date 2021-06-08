Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G Features And Price

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G features. We told you all about the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G with its pros and cons.

We have gathered all the information about Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G features and price on this page. We told everything about the device, with its pros and cons.

Samsung’s popular smartphone model Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G was first introduced to technology enthusiasts in 2021. The device, which draws attention with its flagship technical features, is the center of attention with its stylish design and hardware.

Screen

6.7 inches Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz, 393 PPI, HDR 10, DCI-P3

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

Glass protection: Front and back glass Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, Metal case

Dimensions and weight: 7.8 mm / 202 Grams

Equipment

Processor: Samsung Exynos 2100 2.9 GHz (1x 2.9 GHz ARM Cortex-X1 + 3x 2.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A78 + 4x 2.2 GHz ARM Cortex-A55)

Graphics Processing Unit: Mali-G78 MP14

Storage – RAM: 128/256GB UFS 3.1 internal memory, no microSD card support, 8GB RAM LPDDR5

Camera

Other

Battery: 4800 mAh, 25 Watt USB-C fast charging, 15W wireless charging

Operating System: Android 11 based Samsung One UI 3.1