We have gathered all the information about Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G features and price on this page. We told everything about the device, with its pros and cons.
Samsung’s popular smartphone model Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G was first introduced to technology enthusiasts in 2021. The device, which draws attention with its flagship technical features, is the center of attention with its stylish design and hardware.
Screen
- 6.7 inches Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz, 393 PPI, HDR 10, DCI-P3
- Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels
- Glass protection: Front and back glass Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, Metal case
- Dimensions and weight: 7.8 mm / 202 Grams
Equipment
- Processor: Samsung Exynos 2100 2.9 GHz (1x 2.9 GHz ARM Cortex-X1 + 3x 2.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A78 + 4x 2.2 GHz ARM Cortex-A55)
- Graphics Processing Unit: Mali-G78 MP14
- Storage – RAM: 128/256GB UFS 3.1 internal memory, no microSD card support, 8GB RAM LPDDR5
Camera
- Main camera: 12 Megapixel (wide angle) f/1.8, 26mm, 1/1.76″ sensor, Dual Pixel, PDAF, OIS
- 2nd camera: 12 Megapixel, f/2.2, 13mm (ultra wide angle), 1/2.55″ sensor, Dual Pixel PDAF, 120°, Steady video capture
- 3rd camera: 64 Megapixel, f/2.0, (telephoto), 1/1.72 , PDAF, hybrid zoom
- Rear camera video: [email protected](8K), [email protected](4K), [email protected], [email protected]
- Slow motion video: [email protected], [email protected]
- Front camera: 10 Megapixel (wide angle), f/2.2, 26mm, 1/3.24, 1.22µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, Auto-HDR
- [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]
Other
- Battery: 4800 mAh, 25 Watt USB-C fast charging, 15W wireless charging
- Operating System: Android 11 based Samsung One UI 3.1