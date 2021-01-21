Samsung: Galaxy S21 outperformed S20 by 15%

Launched just a week ago at the CES 2021 event, Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series is already booming and, according to a publication today (21) by The Korea Herald, orders are between 15% to 25% higher than the S20 series, inside South Korea.

Even the employees of the South Korean company are impressed by the growing demand for S21 devices in the Unlocked system, which guarantees operator, data plan and repurchase guarantee, and has even tripled in relation to the Galaxy S20, while companies competitors appear to remain stable sales.

Samsung’s “unlocked”

The Unlocked system seems to have played an important role in this increase in demand, since last year the “unlocked” represented 10% of all orders, and today they reach 30% in that country. Not to mention that Samsung is offering Galaxy Buds series headsets and Galaxy SmartTags trackers, along with the S21 series.

Whatever happened to the Galaxy S20 series last year – zica, coronavirus or whatever – the fact is that in 2021, the S21 series promises impressive results, threatening to supplant even the best-selling Galaxy S10, one of Samsung’s most popular series.