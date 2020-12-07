Samsung Galaxy S21 models were viewed live!

Leaks continue about Samsung’s highly anticipated flagship smartphones. Some information about the phone’s screen and technical specifications has previously emerged. Now, the back of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and S21 Plus models has clearly emerged. The design of the Samsung Galaxy S21 family is viewed live. In particular, we can say that the rear camera setup of the devices attracts attention.

Live image leaked after rendering images for Galaxy S21 family

The answer to the question of how the devices will be due to the leaked information for the Galaxy S21 models, which technology lovers are eagerly waiting for, has been shaped to a certain extent. The S21 models, for which render images were leaked before, were photographed live this time.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 family design has been largely evident. The back of the Galaxy S21 Ultra and S21 Plus models was viewed live. In the S21 Ultra, we do not see a different design than the previously leaked render images. When we look at the S21 Plus model, it is striking that the number of cameras is less than the Ultra model. You can see the resulting image below.

On the other hand, the introduction date of the S21 family was leaked recently. We will see the new flagship devices expected to be announced as part of the Unpacked 2021 event on Thursday, January 14th. It is also among the information claimed that smartphones will be available for pre-order on the day they are introduced.



