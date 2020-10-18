Samsung Galaxy S21 May Arrive Jan 2021

Samsung, which recently launched the Galaxy S20 FE model, may open next year with a new flagship. According to what was spoken in the backstage, Galaxy S will be on shelves on January 21, 2021.

It is common for smartphone manufacturers to launch new flagship series every year. We can predict a lot of information such as when many manufacturers such as Samsung, Apple and Huawei will introduce their new phones, when they will put them on sale, by looking at the past years.

Releasing two different flagship series every year, Samsung increased this number to 2.5 with its foldable phones. We will not wait too long for the flagship Galaxy S21, which is thought to be introduced for the first time next year.

Galaxy S could arrive on January 21, 2021

According to Sammobile, Samsung has already started production of the Galaxy S21. If we look at the current situation, new smartphones will first appear at a virtual event, as in recent months.

We were able to get very little information about the technical features of the phone, whose 3C certification was recently released. According to the list, the model number of the phone will be SM-G9910. In addition, the phone will come with 25W charging technology. Although the battery capacity of the phone is not disclosed, it is expected to be quite high.

Ice Universe, which is famous for its predictions and leaks before, stated that the Samsung Galaxy S21 will come with a selfie camera located under the screen. According to another report, it was stated that it was possible to see various camera prototypes on the new device.

The new Galaxy S21 is expected to come with the Exynos 2100 processor. It is also claimed that the main camera on the back of the phone is 108 MP and it houses a 5-camera system. The screen of the phone will, according to rumors, be 144 Hz.

Next year’s flagships are being prepared

Samsung is expected to launch its flagship models in various versions next year. The company is known for introducing stronger variants such as Plus and Ultra in its flagship models.

Currently, this is all our information about the phone. Still, Samsung Galaxy S21s will be a series that the company has been waiting for a lot. Naturally, it is certain that we will learn more about the release date of the smartphone.



