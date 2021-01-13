Samsung Galaxy S21: Leaks and Rumors, Price

There is only one day left until the expected event where the new Samsung flagships will be presented, so there is nothing left to know all the details about the new Galaxy S21 family. Now, in recent weeks, there are many details that have been talked about what the South Korean manufacturer has prepared to show the whole world. That is why we are going to review everything that is known so far about the new Samsung Galaxy S21 and its possible versions.

As is usual before this type of event, some specifications and details about the design of the new devices that will be presented tomorrow, January 14, 2021, have been leaked.

Samsung Galaxy S21 and its possible versions

While there is no doubt that the manufacturer will present the new Galaxy S21, the truth is that there is still an unknown whether there will be one or two variants of this model. Everything indicates that a Galaxy S21 + and a Galaxy S21 Ultra could be seen.

Three versions that would have certain characteristics in common, such as the processor that will be responsible for driving them, wireless charging or resistance to water and dust, as well as the version of the software that will manage all the hardware. However, there are other details that have to do with the design and photographic section that would differentiate the different versions.

Screen

One of the main differences between the different versions of the Galaxy S21 family is the size of its screen. The smallest model would have a 6.2-inch screen with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. Same resolution and rate as the Galaxy S21 +, although this time the screen size goes up to 6.7 inches.

The largest model would be the Galaxy S21 Ultra, whose screen would have a diagonal of 6.9 inches. On this occasion, the resolution increases to 3,200x 1,440 pixels, with an adaptive refresh rate between 10 and 120 Hz and that could also reach a brightness of up to 1,600 nits.