Samsung Galaxy S21 leak points to an interesting choice

Samsung’s claim that the Exynos 1000 processor could be faster than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 was raised a while ago. Although it is thought that this processor may first be used in the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, a new leak points to another situation.

A benchmark test result seen in Geekbench’s database, but later retracted, suggests that Samsung may not be using its new flagship processor in its Galaxy S21 series. In the result page, which is thought to belong to S21 Plus, there is the phrase “Exynos 2100” in the processor section.

While it is stated that the phone with the model number SM-G996B that was tested may be the European version of the S21 Plus, it is noteworthy that the scores of the phone remained lower than expected. Exynos 1000 scored 4250 points in multi-core and 1302 points in single-core in Geekbench’s tests.

The S21 Plus with Exynos 2100 processor gets 1038 points in a single core and 3060 points in a multi-core. The smartphone is thought to have 8 GB of RAM. This indicates that the RAM capacity on the existing 4G compatible S20 Plus will be maintained.

It is also seen on the test result page that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus works naturally with Android 11. In another leak, it was revealed that this model will have a battery with a capacity of 4800 mAh. It will not be a surprise to receive new news about the S21 series in the coming period.



