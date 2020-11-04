Samsung Galaxy S21 launch date for January 2021 sign

It’s not uncommon for rumors about the next Samsung flagship phone to begin just a month after the current flagship was introduced. Regardless, it’s unusual for these rumors to point to an earlier than usual promotion date. The rumors voiced on the internet about the Galaxy S21, which is expected to be introduced in February 2021 and released from now on, point out exactly that. In fact, if this last tip is to be believed, the introduction of the S21 series will take place before January ends.

There has been a lot of speculation about the dates of the launch of the Galaxy S21 series, which is expected to take place earlier than normal. However, some have stated that this will happen at least in early February. Samsung has announced the Galaxy S models for that year in February for the last few years. For this reason, it may be considered a big change to take the promotion earlier, to January. Jon Prosser, who has a great reputation for getting accurate insider information, gives an earlier timetable for the promotion of the smartphone.

We’ve heard of some possible date ranges before, but Prosser is now adding exact dates to them. The announcement of the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 + and Galaxy S21 Ultra will take place on January 14, when pre-orders start. Store sales will also begin on January 29 at the latest. In addition, among the color options that will be offered for phones, there are Black, White, Gray, Silver, Purple and Pink. Interestingly, there are no Golden or Green varieties.

Given the highly unpredictable world we live in, Samsung’s making such drastic changes to its annual schedule is not quite outside the realm of possibility. Some assume that this is a move against Apple and it is doing to shorten the iPhone 12’s time on the agenda. Others say it will now spread its product launches more regularly throughout the year, including the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold series.

Even more important, however, is what features the Galaxy S21 will have when it goes on sale. Apart from properly developing and testing the new product, Samsung will have little time to redo the features of the phone.



