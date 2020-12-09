Samsung Galaxy S21 has official teaser leaked

The Galaxy S21, Samsung’s new line of phones for 2021, had the official teasers of its three versions leaked on Tuesday (8) by Android Police. The images show part of the design of the devices, which should be launched in January.

Standard model of the new generation, the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G appears with a flat screen, probably 6.2 inches and 120 Hz frequency, according to previous rumors. The display also has a hole located in the upper central part, to house the selfie camera.

At the rear, highlight the bronze frame to house the triple camera, which promises to become the business card of the new generation. The set consists of the main lens of 12 MP, the secondary ultrawide of 12 MP and the telephoto of 64 MP, while the flash is next to the structure.

The Galaxy S21 Plus 5G teaser, on the other hand, reveals a cell phone very similar to the previous model, both in visual and in the photographic set. The differences appear on the larger screen, 6.7 inches, and on the battery more powerful than the S21 (4,800 mAh against 4,000 mAh of the smaller device).

Galaxy S21 Ultra

More advanced version of the new line of the South Korean manufacturer, the S21 Ultra 5G brings some differences in relation to the others, starting with the curved screen of 6.8 inches. The frame that houses the cameras has also changed, featuring a dark tint and four sensors.

According to the publication, the main lens will have 108 MP of resolution, accompanied by an ultrawide of 12 MP, a periscope sensor of 10 MP and 10x zoom and a telephoto of 10 MP and 3x zoom. Another highlight is the laser autofocus system in the set, replacing the TOF sensor of the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The new Galaxy S21 5G family is due to launch on January 14, hitting stores by the end of the month, probably without handset and charger in the box.



