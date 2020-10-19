Samsung Galaxy S21 has leaked images and release date

The Samsung Galaxy S21 (or Galaxy S30) will launch in January 2021, according to leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, known for his @OnLeaks profile, on Twitter.

According to the information released, the brand new premium smartphone family should arrive in three versions: Galaxy S30, Galaxy S30 Plus and Galaxy S30 Ultra. The standard model will have a 6.2 inch flat screen with a front camera, while the Ultra will feature a curved display between 6.7 and 6.9 inches.

Also according to the leak, the Ultra version will have support for the S-Pen, but will not bring its own slot for storing the pen, an exclusivity of the Note line.

Moving on to the set of rear cameras, the larger model appears to have a giant module, which can hold up to four lenses, including a periscopic lens.

The leaker points to the launch date for January, which would be an anticipation in the traditional Samsung calendar, which usually announces news from the Galaxy S family in February.



