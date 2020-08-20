Samsung Galaxy S21 full features

After Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 series was announced, eyes turned to the Galaxy S21, which will be the company’s first 2021 flagship phone. The sources of leaks have gradually started distributing information about this phone. Here are the Galaxy S21 rumors that have surfaced so far …

South Korean technology giant Samsung announced its new flagship phone Galaxy S20 at an Unpacked event held in early 2020. At that time, this phone had serious speculation. Some people thought that the phone would be called the Galaxy S20 and some people would be called the Galaxy S11. Nowadays, similar rumors are circulating about the successor of this phone. Ice Universe, a reliable source of leakage, made an important statement on this issue.

According to the statements made by Ice Universe, the new flagship phone of the Galaxy S series will be named Galaxy S21. It looks like Samsung will upgrade the Galaxy S20 one by one, not by ten. If these statements are correct, it is necessary to say that we have 10 years to meet the Galaxy S30. The name issue doesn’t matter to most users, but what will this phone offer to users?

Based on the current leak and information, if you are a die-hard Samsung fan, don’t keep your expectations high for the Galaxy S21. Because apparently the Galaxy S21 will appear as an improved Galaxy S20. Ice Universe’s explanations on this subject indicate that the 108 MP camera of the Galaxy S20 will be improved and added to the Galaxy S21. In the meantime, let’s emphasize that the 150 MP camera sensor claims for the Galaxy S21 have been circulating in the past.

Galaxy S20’s 108 MP camera had problems with users in some issues. For example, the focus problem in the camera disturbed many users and even led to reactions. Ice Universe states that these problems will be eliminated in Galaxy S21 and new video recording features will be offered to users. In addition, the Galaxy S21 would be a consumer-oriented device and would be able to care about customer feedback.

Samsung recently introduced the Galaxy Note 20 series to consumers. One of the surprising features of this phone was that it didn’t have a ToF sensor. It looks like Samsung will maintain this situation on the Galaxy S21 as well. Because, according to leaks, Samsung’s first 2021 flagship phone will not contain the ToF sensor. So what does Samsung think of the most discussed processors of flagship phones?

According to allegations, the Samsung Galaxy S21 will be powered by the “Exynos 1000” processor. This processor is claimed to be as powerful as Snapdragon 875. We can say that this is theoretically possible because both flagship phone processors will go through the 5 nm production process. It is also among the claims that this smartphone will come with 60 watt fast charging support. In addition to all this, it is said that the Galaxy S21 will have another impressive feature. If this claim is true, we can clearly say that the users’ faces will laugh.

Samsung uses a standard in-display fingerprint reader in its Galaxy S20 series. To be clear as a Galaxy S20 + user, this fingerprint reader sensor does not offer a very comfortable use. Here Samsung is aware of this situation and will find a solution to it in Galaxy S21. Samsung will allegedly use Qualcomm’s “3D Sonic Max” fingerprint sensor sensor on the Galaxy S21. So what does this sensor promise to users?

Qualcomm’s 3D Sonic Max technology is significantly larger than the fingerprint reader sensors we’ve seen so far. When we compare it with the Galaxy S20, there is a 17-fold difference. In addition, Qualcomm’s technology is highly advanced in terms of both security and accuracy. Here, Samsung will prefer such an advanced fingerprint scanner sensor in the Galaxy S21.



