Samsung Galaxy S21: filtering the details of the terminal

Samsung is attracting all eyes and is that its next top-of-the-range terminal is just around the corner. Rather, it is close after entering 2021. By then some details of that terminal that many already yearn to have in hand will be clear, which is none other than the Samsung Galaxy S21. And today it finally seems that more information about its design and capabilities is known according to the video that we show you below.

The possible definitive design of the Galaxy S21

Yesterday we took a look at what looked like a promotional video to get to know the Samsung Galaxy S21. The video seemed to augur an advertisement that we might see in the not too distant future, but there is still time for that. Today we are also concerned with another video, but one that seems to agree with that multimedia file that we saw yesterday and that, as if that were not enough, lets us see what the Galaxy S21 is like.

The first thing that is observed is that the terminal corresponds perfectly to the video we saw yesterday. It is a device that does not have a screen extended by the edges, but that takes perfect advantage of the front structure of the device. There are hardly any frames and it has a single front camera that is placed in the upper central part.

The other part that attracts the attention of the device is the rear that also presents an identical arrangement to what has already been seen. By this we mean that it will have three cameras on the rear in a package that extends to the edge of the device. No data has been provided on what type of lenses it is wearing, although it is most likely that, following the latest leaks, it has 64 + 12 + 12 MPX lenses. In this part we have seen that the finish is matte, but we could see a final glass finish.

What about the rest of the models?

It seems that we have already known how the Samsung Galaxy S21 is in its standard version. Following the data that could be postulated as the ones already at the end, we would have a 5G device although without data of what type of chip it is mounting. We’ll probably see the latest from Qualcomm on the inside, but that’s something the firm needs to affirm going forward. Neither is anything known about the models that accompany it and whether, like this year, there will be a mini model, an S21 + and an Ultra model.



