Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Leaks in All Angles and Colors

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Leak expert Evan Blass, better known as Evleaks, posted on his Twitter account this Tuesday (8) an image that shows all colors and multiple angles of one of the next big releases from Samsung.

This is the Galaxy S21 FE, a special edition of the original Galaxy S21 that follows the launch of the Galaxy S20 FE, which took place in 2020. Check the image:

According to Blass, who had previously released information about the device, there will be five color options in all: green, white, blue, violet and gray. However, not all of them can reach the markets where the device will be sold at the same time.

The image also shows the model from different angles, confirming the rear set of cameras with three sensors and the selfie lens in a discreet hole in the top center of the screen.

In case previous leaks are correct, the Galaxy S21 “Fan Edition” is expected to be released in the second half of 2021 with an improved battery over the base model as one of the main features.