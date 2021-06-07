Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Has Photos And Prices Published

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: The missing information, the price, was leaked this Monday (7) by the Chinese website MyDrivers, which reported supposed values ​​between US$ 625 and US$ 719, equivalent to approximately $ 3.2 thousand and $ 3 .6 thousand, respectively, in direct conversion.

However, unlike the Galaxy S20 FE which was a simpler and cheaper version, the S21 FE features the same design language as the top of the line, and is still lighter and thinner, as consumers like it. The device is called Fan Edition because, according to the South Korean, it was made according to a survey of fans who use the company’s ecosystem of services.

In renderings shared on Twitter by informant Evan Blass, it was possible to visualize the new smartphone in four color options: black, purple, white and greenish. According to Blass, the wallpaper on the screens refers to the S21 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE should arrive with a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, with a probable 120 Hz refresh rate, the same as the main line, in addition to FHD+ resolution. The device will come equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Rumors still cite a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

In terms of cameras, rumors indicate that the Galaxy S21 FE will feature a 12MP primary camera with optical stabilization (OIS), a 12MP wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto lens and a 32MP front-facing camera. The S21 FE is expected to be released alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 collapsibles in August.