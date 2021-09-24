Samsung Galaxy S21 FE goes into mass production!

Supply chain sources of Samsung’s mid-range flagship phone, the Galaxy S21 FE, stated that it has started mass production.

Samsung’s successful strategy to boost sales worked last year on its midrange flagship Galaxy S20 FE. This year, he wants to realize the situation with the Galaxy S21 FE model again. It is expected that the device will be as technically good as last year’s model and combine high-end processors in mid-range memory. In addition, it is focused on the possibility of reducing the screen corners to offer a single price.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is powered by Snapdragon 888

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE features a 6.5-inch 120Hz and 1080p display. The device comes with a triple camera setup with an optical zoom lens on the camera side. On the processor front, it is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 888.

While Snapdragon 888 offers 5G connectivity support, it includes Qualcomm Adreno 660 graphics processing unit. The chipset clocked at 2.84 GHz includes the first 4K feature with computational HDR video capture.

It is expected that Samsung will launch the Galaxy S21 FE in October. In addition, pre-orders are said to begin on October 20. A news outlet confirmed that the phone will launch next month. After production delays and chip shortages, supply chain sources say the device has gone into mass production.

What do you expect from Samsung’s new model? Don’t forget to share your ideas with us in the comments section!