Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and New Foldables May Be Launched in August

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: A recent report by the South Korean agency Yonhap reveals that the Galaxy S21 FE can be presented during the Samsung Unpacked event, scheduled to take place on August 19. The information corroborates with an old leak that happened in March this year.

According to the news, the new device will be presented alongside the foldable devices Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. At the moment, the manufacturer would be in negotiations with South Korean operators for the launch in late August.

Last year, the Galaxy S20 FE was launched abroad in October. Meanwhile, the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip were made available to the public in September.

According to industry sources, the early launch of smartphones aims to fill the gap in the Galaxy Note series. The models in the line have a tradition of reaching the market in August each year, which should not happen in 2021.

The article does not reveal any specifications about the three cell phones, however, the Galaxy S21 FE must present a design similar to the basic version of the S21 and reach the South Korean market for 700 thousand won – about R $ 3295.

Few details about folding

Like the Galaxy S21 FE, the story by the South Korean agency brings little information about the folding models. The text only highlights some possible innovations that they can present.

For example, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is considered an impressive upgrade over its predecessor. In addition to a more durable design, it should bring support for S Pen and a selfie camera under the screen.

Regarding the Z Flip 3, experts believe that the smartphone should have larger screens and, at the same time, have “more affordable” prices. Something that users will have to wait until launch for confirmation.