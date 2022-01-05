Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Price, Features, Comparison With The Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: We are barely 5 days from 2022 and we already have two new phones presented and about to hit the market. Yesterday we took a look at the OnePlus 10 Pro, which will be released on the Chinese market on January 11 – basically next week. And today we take a look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, the Fan Edition version of the top of the range that the Korean brand launched at the beginning of last 2021, and which comes out just before we officially see the Galaxy S22.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Let’s see what is new this S21 FE brings and compare it with the standard S21, to see how it has changed.

Larger but not adaptive screen

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE features a similar design to the Galaxy S21 and S21 +. It falls between the Galaxy S21 and the S21 + in terms of size, and features a plastic back, like the S21 and S21 +. The camera housing of the Galaxy S21 FE on the rear is the same color as the chassis, while the Galaxy S21 and S21 + have different colored camera housings, except for the black models.

The S21 FE has a flat screen and front hole-punch camera like the S21 and S21 + and also offers IP68 water and dust resistance. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has a 6.4-inch screen with Full HD + resolution and Super AMOLED panel. The Galaxy S21 has a 6.2-inch screen, while the Galaxy S21 + has a 6.7-inch screen, which means that the S21 FE sits in the middle of the two devices.

Both the S21 and S21 + have a Full HD + resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, and both have Super AMOLED panels. The two devices also have a variable refresh rate between 48-120Hz. The S21 FE offers a 120Hz refresh rate, which will drop to 60Hz depending on what you’re doing. There is also a 240Hz touch sample rate when in gaming mode.

Less RAM option

Presumably, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 processor are the ones that carry the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, depending on the region. It is the same as the Galaxy S21 and S21 +.

The S21 FE comes in 128GB and 256GB storage options, with 6GB or 8GB of RAM respectively, and there appears to be no microSD support. The Galaxy S21 and S21 + come in the same storage options as the S21 FE, although they have 8GB of RAM with no 6GB option. Neither has microSD support.

The battery capacity of the S21 FE is 4500mAh. The Galaxy S21 has a 4000mAh battery, while the S21 + has a 4800mAh battery. All models offer wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, and fast charging support.