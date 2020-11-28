Samsung Galaxy S21 can turn on sound in One UI 3.1

The Galaxy S21 series is expected to feature One UI 3.1, Samsung’s new Android version, as well as 2.1 and 1.1 have reached the S20 and S10 families. Therefore, rumors of exclusive features for the devices are not ruled out – one of which, according to a SamMobile source, will be the biometric mechanism for voice recognition unlocking.

It is a feature that has already been seen in the virtual assistant Bixby, which, through commands of the type, was able to perform the action without the need for touching the screen, as well as offering the possibility of registering a password to be ” recited “for that. However, he disappeared – and he could show up again in releases.

Also according to the information received by the vehicle, it would be enough to activate the novelty in the security settings. Unfortunately, more details about the mechanism were not made available – not even about its reliability, since, in theory, any good quality recording that reproduces the owner’s voice could grant access to the smartphone, just as there are reports of “mistakes” committed by facial recognition.

Finally, while there are no prospects for the return of the iris scanner, fingerprint authentication, along with traditional password methods, are known to be the most effective, highlights the SamMobile.



