Samsung Galaxy S21 camera features become clear

Samsung will unveil its new flagship smartphones on January 14, as part of the Unpacked 2021 event. Before the introduction of the phones, information leaks continue. The camera features of the Samsung Galaxy S21 family have become clear with new information that has emerged.

The camera capabilities of the Galaxy S21 family look remarkable on paper

Evan Blass from the technology press shared a detailed infographic for the camera of the S21 family, which does not fall off the agenda with information leaks. This sharing; He explained in detail the camera setup of Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra models.

The camera features of the Samsung Galaxy S21 will be the same as the S21 Plus. Both devices; It will have 12 Megapixel resolution f / 1.8 aperture main camera, f / 2.2 aperture 12 Megapixel ultra wide angle and 64 Megapixel resolution f / 2.0 aperture telephoto lens.

According to the shared information, the S21 Ultra will come with a 108 Megapixel resolution, f / 1.8 aperture main camera. To this main camera; It is accompanied by an ultra wide angle and two telephoto lenses with a resolution of 12 Megapixels at f / 2.2 aperture. While both telephoto lenses have a resolution of 10 Megapixels, aperture values ​​are; it was f / 2.4 on one and f / 4.9 on the other.

Leaked camera features of the S21 family

Galaxy S21 / S21 Plus

Main camera: 12 Megapixels, f / 1.8

Ultra wide angle: 12 Megapixels, f / 2.2

Telephoto: 64 Megapixels, f / 2.0

Front camera: 10 Megapixels, f / 2.2

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Main camera: 108 Megapixels, f / 1.8

Ultra wide angle: 12 Megapixels, f / 2.2

Telephoto 1: 10 Megapixels, f / 2.4

Telephoto 2: 10 Megapixels, f / 4.9

Front camera: 40 Megapixels, f / 2.2

Galaxy S21 ringtone leaked

A leaked information about the device was a ringtone. You can listen to the sound named “Over the Horizon” to be used by Samsung in the S21 series below.