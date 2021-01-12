Samsung Galaxy S21 box contents revealed

Information leaks continue, two days before the launch of Samsung’s new flagship series. Samsung Galaxy S21 box contents have surfaced. The box of the phones to be officially announced on January 14 will not contain a charging adapter.

The box of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series is also getting smaller

Samsung is among the companies that remove the charging adapter in the box of the phones. The company will include a USB Type-C cable, sim pin and a quick start guide in the box of the S21 series.

With the contents of the Samsung Galaxy S21 box, the design has also been revealed. Although there are no clear changes in the visual design of the box, the reduction of the charging adapter makes the box noticeably smaller. You can see the leaked image below.

Galaxy S21 price shared by mistake

Striking information has already emerged about the new flagship devices of the South Korean brand. The phone’s price information was accidentally shared by the Belgium-based telecom company Voo.

Accordingly, the S21 will be 849 euros, the Galaxy S21 Plus 1.049 euros, the Galaxy S21 Ultra 1.399 euros. It is not yet known how these figures, which give a clue about European prices, will be priced in other countries.

The page with the prices in question was removed shortly, but screenshots were shared on Twitter by Abhishek Yadav. It is worth noting that the phones listed are versions with 128 GB of storage space.