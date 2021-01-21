Samsung Galaxy S21 affordable version on the way

Samsung announced its new flagship phone models last week as part of the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event. All three models introduced by the brand had 5G connectivity support. However, the company may also launch the Samsung Galaxy S21 4G version.

4G option revealed for Galaxy S21

It has been revealed with a certificate that the South Korean technology giant Samsung will add a model with 4G option to the S21 family. In the displayed list, two model codes that do not match the model numbers of the 5G versions of the S21 are thought to indicate the 4G variant.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 4G move is planned for markets that are not yet ready for 5G connectivity infrastructure. Thus, the company can offer a model of the new flagship phone at a relatively affordable price.

While the future of such an option is predicted for the Galaxy S21 basic model, it is expected that the features of the device will not be different except for the connection technology.

