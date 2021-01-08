Samsung Galaxy S21 5G series colors revealed

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, one of the most curious flagships of 2021, will be introduced within the next week. Evan Blass, one of the well-known figures of the leakage world, stated that the Galaxy S21 will be available in 11 different color options, based on the internet pages prepared for the phone.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G family will come in 11 different color options

In the previous news, we shared the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G features and price with you. Today, it seems to be clear which color variants the phone will come with. Evan Blass, known for his accurate leaks especially for Android devices, discovered that he created more than 900 URLs for the Galaxy S21 series variant, taking into account the model, color and capacity combinations.

Accordingly, the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, which will be introduced at the event to be held on January 14, will have 11 different color options, all under the name of Phantom Black, Brown, Gold, Gray, Navy Blue, Pink, Red, Silver, Titanium, Violet and White. Blass said that even though we won’t see all of the aforementioned colors at launch, all color variants will be available gradually by the end of this year.

So, what will Galaxy S21 users offer? The Galaxy S21s in the Indian and European market will be powered by the Exynos 2100 processor, while the models that will be sold in the US market will be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. The phone will come out of the box with the Android 11 operating system; It will have features such as an AMOLED display, USB-C connection and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The device, which is expected to be available in three different versions: S21 5G, S21 Plus 5G and S21 Ultra 5G, will come with a triple camera setup, 12MP + 12MP + 64MP in the input and Plus model, and 108MP + 12MP + 10MP in the Ultra model. We will continue to share with you if new details about the Samsung Galaxy S21 are released until the launch day.