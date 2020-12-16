Samsung Galaxy S21 5G appears in first ‘official’ image

Samsung is due to launch the 5G Galaxy S21 smartphone family in January and more details about the line’s standard model have just emerged. Leak specialist Evan Blass shared the first “official” image of the product, which was taken from the manufacturer’s promotional materials.

The image shows, in high resolution, the front of the smartphone. As shown in previous leaks, the Galaxy S21 will feature a flat screen, with no “infinite” design, and thin edges.

The image also shows that the Galaxy S21 will have a hole at the top of the display to hold the front camera. The top edge still has a small opening that must have a sound output.

Next release

The consistent leak on the S21 is yet another indication that Samsung’s smartphone lineup should be launched soon. According to information from the company itself, the new family of cell phones is expected to hit the market on January 14, earlier than the conventional one.

According to rumors, Samsung will launch the Galaxy S21, S21 + and S21 Ultra phones, following the standards of the previous line of the brand. The main difference of the new models is the support for S Pen, information that has already been confirmed by the manufacturer.

Samsung will hold an event at CES 2021 on January 11th. The trend is that the presentation will serve as the stage for the official revelation of the Galaxy S21 line, but we will certainly have more leaks involving smartphones by then.



