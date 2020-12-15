Samsung Galaxy S21 5G appeared in the first official photo

After some inaccurate rendering publications and others more faithful that appeared months before, now we are sure of what the Galaxy S21 line will look like thanks to the constant rumors and leaks that confirmed the final design even in photos and even in GIFs confirming the trio camera module.

And as we know very well, the Samsung tap will not stop leaking until the devices are officially unveiled on January 14th. With that, more details will continue to emerge, and now we have the first static promotional image of the Galaxy S21 5G.

Published by leakaer Evan Blass on the social network Voice, the image reveals what we were already waiting for: the presence of practically symmetrical edges in the base model of the trio of the Galaxy S line of 2021 and the curved screen with a completely flat, straight display.

You can see that the bottom edge now has almost the same thickness as the top and side edges. It’s still not exactly the same thickness that we find on iPhones, for example, but the difference is barely noticeable and can even pass through to many.

Blass has not yet released images of the Galaxy S21 Plus and S21 Ultra, but we know that both smaller models (the 6.2 “S21 and 6.7” S21 Plus) will be presented with the same flat display, while the Ultra will be the unique to keep the panel slightly curved on the sides, similar to that presented on the Galaxy S20 Ultra.



