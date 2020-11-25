Samsung: Galaxy S20 Ultra is the victim of the price cut!

Nice discount for the latest Samsung flagship! Indeed, the Korean Galaxy 20 offers itself a most advantageous price drop …

We’ve just found a great deal for you. Yes, if you are not an Apple fan, then this Samsung smartphone should be your thing. The Galaxy S20 Ultra, flagship of the brand, then offers itself an attractive discount.

Discounts are raining these days! It must be said that between Black Friday almost canceled, and the imminent approach of the holidays, everything is good to make us spend.

Including in the competitive smartphone industry. While Samsung is neck and neck with Apple in the hearts of consumers, its flagship is selling off its price.

Indeed, the smartphone released in February displayed an exorbitant price. Like that of his rival, by the way … Some people have therefore waited for its value to fall to obtain it.

Thus, on some resale platforms, you can get the Galaxy S20 Ultra at a discounted price. Neither one nor two, fans of the Korean firm flock to it. It goes fast!

So don’t waste time getting the Samsung flagship, well below its initial price on Rakuten: only 833.27 euros! Not yet convinced?

GALAXY S20 ULTRA: THE SAMSUNG SMARTPHONE AT DISCONTINUED PRICE ON RAKUTEN!

Note that the smartphone usually sells for 1359 euros … So that’s a good 500 euros less on the counter for the competitor of the iPhone.

With its 6.9-inch AMOLED panel, its 5000 mAh battery, its 128 GB of memory and its 12 GB of RAM, it has something to seduce us. As for its quadruple photo sensor, it sells dreams!

We know that some of you are pro Apple, and this is understandable. However, the Samsung Galaxy S20 at a mini price is something to tease you, right?

Hurry, because this promo could disappear in no time … So, won over by Samsung or not?



