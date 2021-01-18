Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 520 euros discount

The overpowering Galaxy S20 Ultra is currently entitled to an exceptional discount, exceeding 500 euros, which you will be able to grab at Rakuten!

What is the point of a new release in the world of smartphones? For brand lovers, this is the opportunity to discover the new jewels that their favorite manufacturer has brought to the world, like last week with the Samsung Galaxy S21. And for those who are more in search of good deals, this is the chance to jump on their predecessors, who then see their prices quickly drop to new levels. This is what we see today with the war machine Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, which currently benefits from a maxi-promotion on the side of Rakuten!

Indeed, last year’s Samsung flagship is entitled to a -38% discount on the reseller’s site, increasing its price from 1359 to 839.99 euros (noted on 01/18 at 4:03 p.m., subject to change ). A saving of 520 euros which is accompanied by a payment option in 4 or 20 monthly installments at Rakuten, where promo codes are also available. And when we spoke of “war machine”, we were referring to its exceptional technical sheet: 6.9-inch AMOLED screen, 5000 mAh battery, Exynos 990 SoC, 12 GB RAM, 128 GB memory, 108 quadruple sensor + 12 + 48 Mpx + ToF … Power on all levels! Note also if you are looking to pay less than its little brother, the Galaxy S20 +, is also currently available at a reduced price.