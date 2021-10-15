Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus At The Lowest Price In Recent Months

Samsung’s Galaxy S line is the dream of many people’s consumption, as it offers advanced features and the best technologies of the moment. But because of all the premium features, the price turns out not to be so affordable, so when there is a good promotion you can’t hesitate and not take advantage.

Girafa, a national website that offers electronics at a very competitive price, has a special offer for the Smartphone Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, offering the model for the lowest price in recent months: $ 3,239.10.

The Plus model of the Galaxy S20 family has specs that are unsatisfactory, such as 128 internal memory, 8GB of RAM, 20Hz screen with Dynamic AMOLED 2X and a 4,500 mAh battery, to ensure good hours away from the charger.

Photo lovers will be assured of great portraits with the 12MP + 12MP + 64MP + VGA rear camera. The front guarantees quality selfies, with 10 MP. And to help with the photos, the model has a hybrid optical zoom of 3x and up to 30x with super resolution. In addition, there’s also a night camera feature, and if you like to record videos, you’ll be able to count on 4k and 8k resolution.

The action ends on October 18th, but stock is limited and the promotion could end at any time, enjoy now!