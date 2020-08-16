Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite Rendered Images Revealed

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite, which is claimed to be introduced by the South Korean technology giant Samsung next October, has appeared with rendered images. The device will have a matte color like the starting model of the S20 series.

Samsung came to the fore with a brand new smartphone that it will add to the Galaxy S20 series a few weeks ago. According to allegations, the company would introduce a smartphone called Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite in the coming weeks. The smartphone was also known as the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition.

About 3 weeks ago, the Galaxy S20 Lite, which Samsung allegedly introduced, showed itself on the 3C certification site. Today, the phone, which will be the inexpensive alternative to the company’s Galaxy S20 series, has appeared with rendered images revealed by OnLeaks and Pricebaba.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite render images:

The resulting rendered images of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite revealed what kind of design the Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite will have and what will be different according to their brothers. According to the images, the device will carry Samsung’s new camera setup design and the design traces of the Galaxy S20 series in general.

If we look at other details seen in the images, we see that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite will have a matte back glass like the Galaxy S20. However, the screen of the device will be almost 6.2 inches in size, like the Galaxy S20. There will be a front camera in the middle of the hole.

Although there is currently no clear information about the hardware of the device, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite will likely feature a lower processor than the original series, such as the Galaxy S10 Lite. Also, the device may not have a 120 Hz refresh rate. According to IceUniverse’s previous share, the camera part can consist of a 12 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultra wide angle camera and an 8 MP 3x optical zoom telephoto camera.

Samsung’s new smartphone, which will be an alternative to the Galaxy S20 series, will be a strategic model between the Galaxy Note20 series and the Galaxy S30 series. According to allegations, Samsung will introduce its new smartphone in October, after the introduction of Galaxy Fold 2 in September.



