Samsung Galaxy S20: leaked details of the small S20

We’ve been hearing about the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition for months. The terminal is still an official unknown and we will have to wait to know the official data, although it seems that the data of its specifications have already been leaked. We are going to take a look at them before the Korean firm brings them to light in a definitive way, at which point we will see if they have been successful or not.

Filtered the features of the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition

Perhaps for many, “settling” for the Lite version of a terminal is the only option they have to buy a premium terminal. But that doesn’t mean they are bad mobiles. Although their characteristics are somewhat trimmed, they offer good performance, and in the end that is important. In this case, it’s time to talk about the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition with its filtered data.

Let’s start with its front, where in Win future it points out that the device will have a Super AMOLED screen of 120 Hz and 6.5 inches in extension. It will be protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and will have a 32 MPX front camera in a hole placed at the top of the terminal. The magazine points out that it will have a fingerprint sensor, which could be placed under the screen.

If we go to the back of the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition we will see three 12 + 12 + 8 MPX lenses divided into main, wide-angle and telephoto cameras respectively. Now, inside we will see the great capabilities of the terminal and all thanks to its processors that come from the hand of Qualcomm.



