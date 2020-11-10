Samsung Galaxy S20 FE’s screen issue cannot be solved

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which is described as an affordable flagship, unfortunately cannot provide the desired technological experience due to the touch problem. This phone, which hosts a SUPER AMOLED display, is equipped with a resolution of 1080 x 2400.

Galaxy S20 FE, which has 405 ppi value and 120 Hz screen refresh feature, is accompanied by a processor named Exynos 990. Samsung released two updates for both the 4G model and the 5G model last month. These updates are designed to eliminate the problems that exist with the touch technology of the S20 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is on the agenda with touch problem

Users said that whenever panning or zooming on the screen, a “ghost” hand touched the screen and the screen itself clicked elsewhere. Samsung has also released an update on this once again.

Deployment of the corresponding update with the label “G781BXXU1ATK1” has started. It is stated that this version includes a stabilization study for the touch screen. Some users claimed that problems before this update were still occurring, but the frequency of the problems had decreased.

Many people think that this problem is hardware-related and cannot be fixed by software. Samsung had to have their phones collected due to previously unsolvable problems.

If this problem cannot be solved, we can see that the South Korean technology company has made the decision to recall, which will disturb Galaxy S20 FE users. Do you think such a decision will be made?



