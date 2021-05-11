Samsung Galaxy S20 FE With Snapdragon 865 Arrives in Brazil

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S20 FE 4G in Brazil with Snapdragon 865, Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line processor from last year. The new edition arrived without much fanfare and is now available in some stores on the internet with prices starting at R $ 2,270.

The cell phone was already available in Brazil since November last year with the Exynos 990 chip. Made by Samsung itself, the component generated controversy in 2020 for bringing lower performance than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.

In a statement sent to TecMundo, the company said that both editions of the Galaxy S20 FE available in Brazil offer “consistent and ideal performance”.

“Samsung has been working with several suppliers to meet the demand of our consumers,” said the company. “Both processors used in the LTE version of the Galaxy S20 FE have undergone the same scenarios, strict and rigorous, of testing under real conditions of use. We will continue to offer consistent and optimal performance throughout the entire life cycle of the smartphone.”

Different chip, same phone

Despite the different chip, the Galaxy S20 FE with Snapdragon 865 is exactly the same as the model with Exynos 990 in the rest of the specifications. The device is practically a “Lite” version of Samsung’s top-of-the-line smartphone for last year, making some cuts to ensure better value for money.

The Galaxy S20 FE has a 6.5-inch screen with Full HD + resolution and refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The model has a triple camera at the rear, with a 12 MP main module, in addition to 12 MP ultrawide and 8 secondary sensors. MP with telephoto lens. The solution for selfies is 32 MP.

When it comes to autonomy, the smartphone has a 4,500 mAh battery with a 25W fast recharge. The phone also has 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM, in addition to bringing options with 128 GB or 256 GB of storage.

Price in Brazil

The Galaxy S20 FE 4G with Snapdragon 865 arrived in Brazil with a suggested price of R $ 4,999 in the most basic version and R $ 5,499 in the edition with 256 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM. However, the trend is for prices to fall rapidly.

The new cell phone has already appeared in stores like Magazine Luiza with prices around R $ 2,270, but the stock is out of stock. The version of the cell phone with Exynos chip can also be found in e-commerce for amounts close to R $ 2,199.